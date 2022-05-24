Mack A. Blakeney of Laurel peacefully went to his heavenly home on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was a beloved father and grandfather, a respected family man and a Christian.
Mack was born Dec. 2, 1941, to the late Earl B. Blakeney and Gladys M. Blakeney of Sylvarena. He loved being with his family — and when not with them he loved talking to them. He enjoyed watching westerns and was a strong believer in his faith. Mack was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Along with his parents Earl and Gladys Blakeney, Mack was preceded in death by siblings Bobbie Hartman, Louise Ford, Tony Blakeney and Mitchell Blakeney; children Pamela and Mark Blakeney, and Terri Hamilton.
He is survived by the love of his life Rustye Blakeney; his brothers Charles Blakeney (Nancy) and Roy Blakeney (Grace); his sister Betty Moss (JB); his child Tammi Hamilton; his grandchildren Ashley Parks (Wesley), Tamara Martin (John) and Pamela Danielle McCraw (Collin); alongside a great host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John Martin, Ben Moss, Roy L. Blakeney, Dwayne Moss, Houston Moss and Dough Harford.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 31, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapelaurel.com.
