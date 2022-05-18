Madeline Nelson Mitchell, 79, of Laurel passed from this earth May 16, 2022.
She was born April 1, 1943, in Laurel to Ralph and Rosalie Nelson. Madeline graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1961. She devoted many years to the Laurel Police Department, where she eventually retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of Franklin Methodist Church and was a loyal companion to her chocolate poodles.
Madeline was preceded in death by her father Ralph Nelson; her mother Rosalie Nelson; her husband of 31 years Jerry S. Mitchell; a host of cousins, and aunts and uncles, who were more like brothers and sisters to her.
Madeline leaves to cherish her memories son and daughter-in-law Mark and Sallie Mitchell of Laurel; three grandchildren, Kristina Jenkins and her husband Chase of Stringer, and Marlie Mitchell and Sammie Mitchell of Laurel; and great-grandchildren Memphis Kyle Jenkins and Everlee Ann Jenkins of Stringer.
A Celebration of Life for Madeline is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sharon in Laurel.
Memorials are suggested to Animal Rescue League of Laurel (2511 Moose Dr, Laurel, MS 39440) or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
