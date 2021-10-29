Madison Breanne Smith passed away at her home in Laurel on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. She was 17.
Madison was born on May 25, 2004, in Laurel. She was a wonderful mother to her son Malcolm and had very high hopes of beating her disease and continuing her education to provide him with a wonderful life. She loved the outdoors, spending time with her friends and family, and loved music and singing. She cherished the time they would spend together. Madison was an adorable and very loving person.
She leaves behind her son Malcolm McDonald; her parents Jeff and Chelli Byrd and Jayred Taylor Smith of Laurel; her siblings Bryce and Harley Byrd, and Kaylee and Chase Smith; her grandparents Debbie Hull, Lee Byrd, and Lucresia and Jerry Hemphill; and great-grandparents Jackie Pitts, and Wayne and Angie Byrd. Also surviving is her uncle and aunt Scott and Heather Draughn; uncle Brennan Smith; uncle Brody Smith; aunt and uncle Shana Gregg Byrd and Michael Gregg; great-uncle Jeff Pitts; and cousins Zach, Jade and Colby Holifield, and Kayleigh Gregg.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Shane Byrd and Bryan Smith; and her aunt and uncle Tasha Pitts and Michael Garner.
Madison was a wonderful and very caring person. We will always remember her infectious smile and loving and caring personality. When you think of Madison, celebrate the good memories you have of her, and remember that life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery (10 Bill Windham Road in Heidelberg).
Pallbearers will be Bryce Byrd, Troy Poole, Kyle Poole, Thomas Smith, Zachary Lacaballac and Ashton Williamson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer foundation of your choice or you may make a donation on Facebook to “Madison Fly High” at https.//gofund.me/fcez6d7c.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.