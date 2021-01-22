Magoline Parker Butler, 87, of Heidelberg passed away and was united with Christ her Savior on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1933 in Smith County to the late Marshall Parker Sr., and Vermell Trest Parker.
She was a homemaker and member of Faith Ministries Baptist Church. Magoline loved her family and was completely devoted to them. She modeled God’s love by caring for them and for others unconditionally. She cared deeply for her church family and loved them all as well. She always had a green thumb and enjoyed growing plants and flowers of all kinds, particularly “her daylilies." Magoline enjoyed visiting with others, especially her grandchildren, and was always ready to share meals and flowers with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by William Harry Eddy; infant son Gilbert Emmings Eddy; grandson Michael Graham; husband of 47 years J.C. Butler; and brother Rev. Max Ray Parker.
She is survived by her children Jane Cathey (Phil) of Somerville, Tenn., Chris Eddy (Cherie), Carroll Eddy, Keith Eddy and Lisa Graham, all of Sandersville, and Lora Mapp (Lou) of Hattiesburg; grandchildren Brian (Natalie) Cathey, Valerie (Dale) Lamar, Brad (Lauren) Cathey, Richard Eddy, Jeremy (Shannon) Eddy, Jacob (Kim) Eddy, Johnathan (Morgan) Eddy, Jenna Eddy, Josh (Hailey) Eddy, Ashley (Landry) Lyon, Corey Eddy and Jeffery Graham; three step-granddaughters; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Marshall Lee Parker Jr. and wife Joan, and Mike Parker and wife Vonda; her sister Cathy Ulmer and husband Levay (Bubby); sister-in-law Betty Parker; brother-in-law Arthur Butler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for the family was on Monday, Jan. 18. Brother Ron Swindall officiated.
Pallbearers were Richard Eddy, Jeremy Eddy, Jacob Eddy, Johnathan Eddy, Josh Eddy and Corey Eddy.
At the request of Magoline and her family, in lieu of flowers, please donate to her church at P.O. Box G, Sandersville, MS 39477, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.memorychapellaurel.com.
