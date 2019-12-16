Maj. Richard Taylor Estes Jr., (USAF, Ret.), 77, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the York City Cemetery, York, Ala.
Mr. Estes was born in York and spent his childhood in Laurel. He was a graduate of George S. Gardiner High School and Mississippi State University.
His career with the U.S. Air Force spanned 20 years and included service in the Vietnam War. Following his retirement from the military, Mr. Estes worked for the Mississippi State Legislature.
His hobbies included reading, politics, and he was an avid Alabama football fan.
A devoted family man, Mr. Estes dearly loved his wife, children and stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Betty Estes; children Richelle and Mitchell Wildman, and Melaney Cohen; stepchildren Sabrina and Randall Krouse, Mike and Carlene Hooper, Sherrie and David Kinnison, Susan and Jack Coulson, and Sandi Hooper; grandchildren Brent Wildman, Chellsea Wildman, Ashley Estes, Matthew Cohen, Andrew Cohen and Isaac Cohen; step-grandchildren Jessica Kinnison, Morgan Drinkard, Meredith Snyder, Brian Coulson and Jerret Chism; five great-grandchildren; and former wife Margaret Mayne.
Mr. Estes was preceded in death by his parents Richard T. and Myrtle M. Estes; and son Richard Taylor Estes III.
