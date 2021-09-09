Major Jefcoat, 88, of Ellisville entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was born Monday, April 3, 1933, in Soso.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church with the burial to follow in Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Keith W. Branham and Rev. Bill Hayes will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Major was an active member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time taking care of his cows and was selected as the Mississippi Cattleman of the year in 2011. He also operated Laurel Stockyard from 1983-85. Major retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Mississippi National Guard and also served his country during the Korean War. Major loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Ola Ellzey Jefcoat; and his brother Dale Jefcoat.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years Shirley Jefcoat; his daughter Terri Stringer (Wendell); his son Tim Jefcoat (Regina); his grandson Justin Stringer (Kerry); his granddaughters Ashli Wolf (Dr. David), Wendy Slay (Junior) and Jessica Guy (Rick); his great-grandsons Finn Stringer, Joseph Wolf, Dalton Slay, Carter Slay, Webb Slay and Linton Slay; his great-granddaughters Ollie Stringer, Faith Guy, Jacey Guy, Ava Wolf and Shieann Slay; his brother Dr. Douglas Jefcoat; and sister Diane Lamb.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
