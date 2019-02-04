Mr. Malcolm Potter, 81, of Ellisville passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 10-11 a.m. at the Pilgrim Primitive Baptist Church located on Augusta Road in Ellisville. Graveside services will follow at 11 at Pilgrim Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Elder Joe Evans will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Potter was born in Goldsboro, N.C., March 10, 1937.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Vera (Nell) Beech Potter; son Donald Potter (Nancy); two grandsons, Arnold Potter (Jaynlee) and Joseph Potter (Kim Marie); and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Hilda Smith (Lloyd) of Wilmington, N.C., and Frances Potter of Columbia, S.C.; one brother, Gayle Potter (Linda) of Goldsboro; and stepsister, Lillie Best of Goldsboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nathan Potter and Seany Phillips Potter; his brother Nathan Potter Jr.; sisters Nathalian Potter Galloway and Grey Potter Carr; stepsisters Jean Faircloth Coker and Ramona Gurley Matthews; and stepbrother Thomas “Buddy” Gurley.
Mr. Potter was a 29-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He achieved the rank of chief master sergeant. He spent two tours of duty in Vietnam, as well as various stateside and overseas stations. He received numerous awards for his dedication to the service of his country.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
