Mamie Bush Hutchinson, 95, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
She grew up in the Sharon Community and later moved to Laurel with her husband Julius Hutchinson and son Don Hutchinson. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Julius; her parents Kate and Ernest Bush; and her brother Harold Bush.
She is survived by her son Donald and wife Beverly; two grandchildren, Chris Hutchinson and wife Susan, and Julie Rauen and husband Chris; and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Lake. She is also survived by her sister Linda Collins and husband Winston.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside memorial will be for immediate family on Friday, Dec. 4, at Sunset Gardens.
