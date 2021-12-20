Mamie Frances Robertson was born on March 12, 1940, to Rudolph and Pearl Barnes and passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at her home in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph Barnes and Pearl McLain Barnes.
She is survived by her husband Donald A. Robertson of Laurel; two sons, Donald L. Robertson and Troy Robertson, both of Laurel; brother Harvey Barnes (Glenda) of Laurel; sister Deborah Jane Barnes Knight (Alex) of Ovett; and granddaughter Darby M. Robertson.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Brother Scott Davis will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
