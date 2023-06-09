Mandy Lamb Evert, 54, of Elko, Ga., and a resident of Laurel, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late Raymond and Brenda Lamb on Dec. 15, 1968. She was a member of Plainway Baptist Church.
Mandy loved being surrounded by her family and, most especially, her grandchildren. She always prayed for and has a knack for finding and caring for lost souls. She had an adventurous and endearing personality and loved to laugh and reminisce. Mandy was the heart of her family and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Brenda Lamb; and other loved relatives.
Mandy is survived by her husband Gordon LaVerne Evert III; children Angela Lawrence of Zebulon, Ga., Francy Irwin of Elko, Andrew (Brittany) Proctor of Elko and Gordon Evert of Centerville, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; sister Tanze Bates of Elko; brother Raymond (Michelle) Lamb of Elko; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with a service immediately following at 10 a.m. The services will be conducted by Pastor Ken Johnson of Plainway Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Plainway Baptist Church.
