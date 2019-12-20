Mr. Mansel E. Ritchey, 76, passed away to his eternal home on Dec. 17, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Mansel was born March 3, 1943 in Greenville. He was the BEST husband, father and grandfather, plus many more titles to many people.
Mr. Ritchey took great pride in being the husband of 51 years to his one true love, Kathleen, "mama" as he referred to her so lovingly. He was a great father to Debbie Gooch and Pam Wildman and an amazing grandfather to four amazing grandchildren, Kamron Andrew Gooch, Terry Mansel Gooch, Allie Kathleen Gooch and Abbie Kara-Lynn Wildman. He is also survived by his sister Sharon Rowley (Arlie) and brother-in-law Rev. John Brown (Sue). He also claimed two sons who were not his by blood, but in his heart, he called them sons — Jack Brown and Tony Dearman.
He taught us to follow the Word of God and do the right thing always. He loved teaching the Bible among lots of other things. If you were around him very long, you would learn something if you would take the time to listen to him. He read the Word every day and was a doer of the Word of God. He was a great example of a Christian husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was a hard-working man. He drilled wells from Florida to Carlsbad, N.M. He worked for many companies. Mr. Ritchey retired as a rig manager from Nabors Drilling Company. During his career, he was given the opportunity to attend many oil well related schools.
As one of his nieces described him so perfectly, "He was the glue that held this family together. He was always encouraging us to visit and keep the family gatherings intact. He loved his family with all of his heart."
He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. L. L. Ritchey and mother India Suvilla Ritchey; brothers Richard Lluellon Ritchey (Ilene), Lewis Orbon Ritchey, Dennis Truman Ritchey (Mary), Rev. Bobby Lewis Ritchey and Joel David Ritchey; sisters Annie Ruth Rayborn (Willie), Esther Joe Mae Hicks and Mary Etta Torres; nephews J. L. Raybom, Rickey Ritchey and Sammy Ritchey; his mother-in-law Flora Lee Shedd; and father-in-law William Bumice Shedd.
He found great joy in handing out a single piece of candy to everyone he met. His doctors, nurses, banking personnel and while he was sitting on the bench at Walmart waiting on mama to shop.
Not having him here with us on this earth will be a place of void and sadness. Our hearts will never be the same without him here.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, from 5-9 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Mr. Ritchey's funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel. Interment in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel will immediately follow the service. Officiating will be his friend of many years Mr. Joe Stringer, Rev. John Brown, Rev. James Roberts and his pastor Rev. James Hodge.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Rayburn, Terry Rayburn, Richard Sanford, Terry Gooch, Jack Brown and Danny Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be David Ritchey, Kamron Gooch, Tony Dearman, Phillip Butler and Duane Clanton.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.