Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.