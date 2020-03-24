Former Ward 5 Laurel City Councilman Manuel L. Jones Sr., 72, of Laurel died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Providence M.B. Church. There will be a private funeral service for the family at 1 p.m. at Providence M.B. Church with burial in Oak Hill No. 2 cemetery. Brown Mortuary Inc. is in charge of the arrangements
