Marcella Valree Ellis Upton, 95, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on Sept. 2, 2022. She was the oldest child of Leander Theodore Ellis and Regina Jackson Ellis.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Milton Leon Upton; and her brother Dr. Leander Theodore Ellis.
She is survived by her three children, Linda Upton Hill, Leander Howard Upton and Mildred Elaine Sifford; her brother Dr. Gerald Lloyd Ellis; her sister Ellen Ellis Lee; grandsons Milton Anthony Hill and Charles Lee Hill; and a host of loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 705 Rayburn Ave. in Ocean Springs. The service will be followed by a gathering in the Parish Hall. The Service will be streaming live
https://events.locallive.tv/worship/st-johns-episcopal.
The family expresses its thanks to Father Charles Hawkins and the entire St. John’s Episcopal Church family for their loving support of Marcella’s Celebration of Life service. The family is also thankful to the caring specialists with HOME INSTEAD and SAAD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:Back Bay Mission, 1016 Division St., Biloxi, MS 39520.
