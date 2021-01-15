Marda Kaiser Burton, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Laurel on Dec. 7, 2020.
Marda was predeceased by her parents Martin and Grace Kaiser, and her husband of 62 years Richard Alfred Burton Jr., all of Laurel.
Marda is survived by her four sons, Richard and his wife Teresa (Maddox) of Long Beach, Martin and his wife Debbie (Dill) of Houston, Texas, Frank and his wife Eileen (Matro) of Minneapolis and Clint of Orange Beach, Fla. A graveside service was in Laurel on Dec. 11, 2020 with close family in attendance.
Marda was born in Laurel in 1932. Her father was a professional baseball player who contracted tuberculosis when she was a child and passed away when she was 12. Marda was reared by her mother and her grandmother. They encouraged her love of reading, writing and the arts. Marda's mother insisted that the local librarian allow her to check out as many books as she wanted.
Marda grew into a Southern beauty and was crowned Miss Laurel in 1950. Later, she caught the eye of the handsome young Richard A. Burton Jr. "Dick," also from Laurel. They were married in 1953 after his tour of duty in Korea as an Air Force night reconnaissance pilot. Marda and Dick started their family in 1954 with the birth of twin boys Richard and Martin at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia during Hurricane Carol. Upon their return to Laurel, Dick worked for his father Richard A. Burton Sr. at Burton's, the family jewelry store. Soon after, they welcomed two more sons to the family, Frank and Clint, which made for a very busy household.
While she was rearing four boys, Marda's interest in the arts blossomed. She was one of the original founders of the Laurel Little Theatre. She became its first board president and she and Dick enjoyed performing in a few of its productions. Marda produced commercials and wrote for the local television station and she was also an active supporter of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. When the boys had grown and left the nest to further their education and start careers, Marda decided to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a writer and seeing the world. Dick was busy with day-to-day operation of the family jewelry store and he supported Marda's desire to travel and explore her capabilities as a travel writer and author.
A magazine assignment took her to New Orleans, and the Crescent City captured her heart. Marda discovered a wonderful second home in the French Quarter to write, socialize and host gatherings. She came back home to Laurel often to spend time with her husband.
Marda hosted numerous packed literary salons at her Royal Street apartment. Her salons were famous in the Vieux Carré, and everyone who had a talent to share was invited. In attendance were authors, poets, musicians, singers — all of whom were given time to read from their works, sing or play their instruments. Marda traveled and wrote hundreds of travel articles, the great majority of which were published in Veranda Magazine, where she became a contributing editor. Her short stories were published in many anthologies. In addition, Marda's photos were published in National Geographic; her articles were featured in Cosmopolitan, Southern Living, Parade Magazine, The Laurel Leader Call, The Times Picayune, and other publications. She left a lasting legacy with the publication of her book, co-authored with Kenneth Holditch "Galatoires: Biography of a Bistro."
Marda's Southern charm and kindness left fond memories in the hearts of people in cities from Paris to Hong Kong, from Seoul to Houston, from New Orleans to New York, and many places in between. She traveled the world and shared her adventures with thousands of readers. Marda escaped the hot humid summers of the South to Highlands, N.C., where she was active in literary and art circles and made many friends.
Marda's articles and short stories reached many readers and she touched the hearts of everyone she met. People all over the world mourn her passing. Memorial tributes or donations in Marda's name to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art and to the Laurel Little Theatre are welcome.
Marda, you will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.