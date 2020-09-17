Margaret A. Tanner (nee Mitchell) was called home by her Lord and Savior on Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 76 in Baldwin County, Ala.Margaret was born in Meridian on March 26, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Mobile. She was a delight to be around and filled every room with laughter. Everyone remembers her for her sense of humor and zest for life which were evidenced well by the pranks she played on her family, who were her world. She was a strong, independent and hardworking woman who selflessly gave to others while expecting nothing in return. In her later years, she developed an especially strong bond with her pets and other animals and devoted herself to them. She was grounded in her faith and never wavered in her absolute belief in Jesus Christ.She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse W. Mitchell Sr. and Lottie M Mitchell (Windham); sisters Jessie M Mitchell and Ruth E Anderson; and great-grandson Timothy Eli Thompson.She is survived by her siblings Lottie Mae Lee, Jesse W. Mitchell Jr., Peggy J. Sharp and Dorothy F. Walker; children Barry Lee Thompson (Laura), Cynthia Lynn Thompson-Perez (Johnny) and Robert Troy Thompson (Sharon); and grandchildren Erica, Morgan, Abby, Johnny, Robert, Analinda, Summer, Jeremy, Troy and Joey. Margaret also brought joy to 17 great-grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews, and numerous additional extended family members and will be deeply missed by all.Services for Ms. Tanner will be Saturday, Sept. 19, at United Pentecostal Church of Antioch, located at 89 Antioch Drive in Laurel. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. with services immediately following. Interment will be in Ellisville Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Barry Thompson, Robert Thompson, Johnny Perez, Jeremy Flowers, Robert Perez, Troy Thompson and Anthony Trevino.An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
