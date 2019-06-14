Margaret Ann Creel of Laurel died Friday, June 14, 2019 at LaurelWood Community Living Center in Laurel after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born June 3, 1939 in Laurel and recently celebrated her 80th birthday.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, from 1-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 2 at the funeral home and burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Davy Fenton will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carless and Mattie V. Dunagin; son Gregory Brashier; and brothers Charles Wayne Dunagin and Bennie Ray Dunagin (Joann).
Survivors include her son Jason Creel (Mindy); sister Linda Mitchell (Blake); grandchildren Brittany Brashier, Chastity Brashier and Jase Creel; sister in-law Jimmie Dunagin; daughter in-law Teresa Brashier; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Keith Braddock, Connie Gene Broadhead, Lance Chancellor, Danny Ivey, Davy Lyons, Blake Mitchell, Lyn Mitchell, Barry Saul and William Walker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). The family also thanks the staff at LaurelWood Community Living Center and Compassus for the excellent care provided to Ms. Creel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
