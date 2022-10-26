Margaret Ann Lowe Shows, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at The Myrtles Nursing Center in Columbia. She was born in Laurel and was primarily a homemaker and caregiver. A longtime resident of Laurel, she loved flowers and shopping at flea markets. Margaret loved the ones she cared for, especially her family, and showed it through her generous nurturing and care. She was of the Baptist faith.
Ms. Shows was preceded in death by her parents Clifton “Pat” Lowe and Arcena McCord Lowe.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Lisa Freeman (Martha) of Columbia; son Bill Freeman (Kassy) of Laurel; sister Nell Corcoran of San Antonio, Texas; brothers Lamar Lowe (Carol) and Clifton Lowe (Mary), both of Laurel; five grandchildren, Hunter Freeman (Samantha), Timothy Tullos, II, William Tullos (Gabby), Samantha Garvin (Matt) and Mason Graves; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services for Margaret will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Shows family.
