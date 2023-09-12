Margaret Ann Smith, 80, of Heidelberg was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. She was born Dec. 28, 1942.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5-8 p.m. The service will be at Corinth Baptist Church on Friday at 10 a.m. and burial will follow in Bonner Cemetery. Brother Jamie Matthews will officiate.
To know Ann was to know a fine example of a God-fearing woman. She owned every room that she walked into and captivated people with her big heart, smile and compassionate nature. Ann touched the lives of so many and left behind a legacy in the nursing field.
She was a graduate of Sandersville and South Mississippi Charity Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for over 46 years where the majority of her career was spent at South Central Regional Medical Center. She retired as a clinical coordinator. Ann was an active member of Corinth Baptist Church of Heidelberg. She was an avid sports fan of the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed playing Phase 10 with her friends. Ann was a devoted follower of God and a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents Curtis and Margie Parker; brother Thomas Parker; and sister Dorothy Morgan.
She is survived by her son Roger Smith Jr. (Gina); grandchildren Reagan Smith and Rhett Smith; great-granddaughter Grace Smith; brother Joseph Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.