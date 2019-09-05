Margaret Arledge Powell, 94, of Laurel, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was born on March 5, 1925 in Neshoba County.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the chapel of First Baptist Church in Laurel, with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Randy Turner will officiate.
Mrs. Powell loved her family and her church. She and Mr. Powell were longtime members of First Baptist Church and Highland Baptist Church of Laurel.
Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years William C. Powell; her father Finous M. Arledge; her mother Evelyn Talbert Arledge; her sister Mildred Arledge Baumer; and her brother William L. Arledge.
Survivors include her sisters Marie Roberts and Gertrue Wansley (Hugh), both of Laurel; her sons David Powell (Cassie) of Laurel and Paul Powell (Sue) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Kati Powell, Jake Powell (Aly), Lauren Powell, Lexie Smith and Anna Claire Smith.
