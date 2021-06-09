Margaret Catherine "Cathy" Loper, 68, of Laurel died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Laurel,. She was born Friday, Jan. 2, 1953 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A graveside services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother Kenny Smith and Brother Vince Moss will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Cathy was a member of Victory Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Damon and Ludell Smith; sister Patricia Thornton; infant brother Larry Smith; and brother-in-law Ronald Grafton.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years William Milton "Peanut" Loper; sons Dean Loper (Donna), Marvin Loper (Keri) and Dustin Loper (Angela); daughter Teresa Walker (Tim); grandchildren Dylan Loper (JoAnn), Matthew Walker (Katie), Kelsey Cliburn (Austin), Steven Loper (Kacie) and Lauryn Loper; great-grandsons Colson Loper and Rhett Loper; siblings Kenneth R. Smith (Peggy), Virginia Grafton and Barbara Rainer McCree (Greg); and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and camping family.
Pallbearers will be Doug Rainer, Steven Loper, Phillip Smith, Joey Grafton, Michael Rainer, Matthew Walker and Robert Loper.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
