Margaret Diane Wood, 72, of Stringer went to her Heavenly home Friday, April 2, 2021 in Stringer. She was born Wednesday, July 28, 1948, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6, from 1-3 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 3 at the funeral home and burial will follow in Goodhope Cemetery in Stringer. Brother Corby Jones will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Margaret was a homemaker. She drove a school bus for Stringer school for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband on the pipeline. She also enjoyed John Wayne and her westerns.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Bobbie Keller; sister Nell Musgrove; niece Lori Files; and nephew Gary Keller.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years Talmage Wood; sons Jon Wood (Carolyn) and Jeff Wood (Amanda); grandson Remington Wood; brother Bud Keller; sister Reba Rowell (Tommy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Williams, Billy Files, Dalton Files and Remington Wood.
