Margaret Dosher Rayburn passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 5, 2019.
She went to her heavenly home to join her loving husband of 73 years Robert Rayburn, who proceeded her in death on May 11.
She was born in Harrisonburg, La., on Feb. 13, 1925.
She leaves children Sharon Boteler, Rick (Thoy) and Julie Evans. She also leaves four grandchildren, Nathan Boteler and Joshua (Ashley) Boteler, Tyler (Amy) Evans, and Megan Rynn Evans along with six great-grandchildren.
She lived in Laurel for 33 years and after moving to Ridgeland for a short time, returned to her beloved home to live with her youngest daughter, Julie. She began working at 16 to help take care of her family after her father passed away. This began a life of taking care of others, most especially her husband Bob.
She was known to be an excellent cook, was always active in church, loved reading, flowers, music and, most especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Leslie, her first great-grandchild, always had a very special place in her heart.
The funeral will be at 11 am on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at First Baptist Church of Laurel with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery in Jackson at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Memory Chapel in Laurel.
