Margaret E. Jones

Margaret E. “Liz” Jones, 66, of Laurel passed away at her home on Nov. 29, 2021.
Margaret attended church at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Creel; and two sisters, Maxine Smith (Hershel) and Janet Stroud, all of Ovett.
Survivors are her husband of 21 years Troy Jones; two daughters, Tammy Hancock (Bryan) and Pamela Smith (Carlos) and two stepdaughters, Sonya Cranford (Bob) and Brandy Hearn, all of Laurel; two sisters, Faye Clark and Georgie Edwards; and brother Eugene Creel. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Danielle Hodge Brady, Noel Parker, Dalton Hancock, Clayton Smith, Lillian Cranford, Madison Cranford and Barrett Hearn; and seven great-grandchildren.
Liz loved going out to eat, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The funeral will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday at 10 a.m. with interment to follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Gerald Henderson and Dr. Cary Kimbrell will officiate.
Pallbearers will be T.J. Brady, Dalton Hancock, Tom Lewis, Clayton Smith, Keith Braddock and Davey Hales. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Parker and Bob Cranford.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.