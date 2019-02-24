Margaret Fitzgerald Ellzey, 82, of Laurel died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Margaret Lucretia Hurst on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 1936 in Newton County.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Sand Springs Baptist Church in Hickory with burial to follow in Sand Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jackie Strebeck and Brother David Airhart will officiate.
Mrs. Ellzey was preceded in death by her father Leon Hurst; mother Annie Hurst; husbands Jesse F. Fitzgerald, Walter Riley and Bill Ellzey; son Lee Fitzgerald; brother Bobby Hurst; great-grandchild Karlijo Fitzgerald.
Survivors include her children Larry Fitzgerald (Linda) and Lori Anne Dickens (Johnny); grandchildren Michelle Massey, Jennifer Jones (David), Kenny Fitzgerald (Amanda) and Frankie Fitzgerald (Donna); brothers Charles Hurst (Mary Jane) and Ronnie Hurst; great-grandchildren Kandi Gates, Olivia Hutchinson, Kylie Jo Jones, Seeley Jones, Charles Fitzgerald, Rylee Fitzgerald, Kira Fitzgerald, Becca Fitzgerald and Leigha Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers will be David Jones, Kenny Fitzgerald, Frankie Fitzgerald, Gary Hurst, Kenway Hurst and Rueben WellsHonorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
