Margaret Gayle Bond Conrad, 87, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Austell, Ga. Before moving to Georgia in 2008, Gayle lived 50 years in Laurel and always considered Laurel her home.
Gayle was born Margaret Gayle Waterbury in Silver Creek, Neb., on Jan. 24, 1932. She was a child during World War II and assisted her mother as a Doughnut Dolly to provide coffee and doughnuts to soldiers passing through on trains. During high school she took flying lessons with the Civil Air Patrol.
Gayle graduated as a registered nurse from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Denver. After graduation, she worked at the hospital, where she met her future husband, Douglas R. Bond Jr. During the marriage Gayle and Douglas were blessed with three children and, in 1958, moved to Douglas’ family hometown of Laurel. After being widowed in 1963, Gayle remained in Laurel and worked hard as a nurse to raise her children, making certain they were healthy and well-educated. In this effort she was supported by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Betty and Duddie Bond. In 2000, Gayle married John Earl Conrad, who passed that same year. She moved to Georgia in 2008 to be near her daughter Lizabeth.
Gayle was a communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel, where she taught children’s Sunday school. She served as a volunteer at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. She was always quite proud of Laurel’s history of support for the arts. She worked at Jones County Community Hospital in Laurel and as a private-duty and home-health agency nurse. In 1977, she received a Bachelor degree in art education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She then taught art, English, and TAG (talented and gifted) in Bay Springs and Laurel for a number of years. She was a talented artist as well. After her teaching career she returned to nursing.
Gayle was a strong, independent woman who was admired and respected by family, friends and fellow Laurel residents. Family history holds that she was the first Laurel resident to paint her home green.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Harold Waterbury and Amy Brown; brother Lee Waterbury; sister Lois Brennan; and aunt Marguerite Waterbury.
She is survived by children April Bond Fowler (James), Douglas R. Bond III (Deanie) and Lizabeth Bond McClain (Michael). She is also survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Davis, Barbara Ann Mostert and Sarah Woodson; brother-in-law James Frederick Bond; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church with The Very Rev. Jeffrey W. Reich officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends please honor Gayle’s wish that memorial donations be made to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art.
