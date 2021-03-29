Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle for Mrs. Margaret Jeanie Patterson, 65, of Moselle, who passed from this life March 26, 2021 at her residence. Brother Patrick Patterson and Brother James Walker will officiate with burial following in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Rogers, Cooper Rogers, Memphis Patterson, Vic Roney, Don Roney, Kevin Thornton and Brody Patterson as alternate.
Mrs. Patterson was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Petal.
She was preceded in death by her parents Amos D. and Oleda Butler; and sisters Ellen Roney and Judy Culpepper.
She is survived by her husband Pat Patterson of Moselle; daughter Keri (Josh) Rogers of Stringer; sons Cody Reeves of Moselle, Chesley (Lindsey) Patterson of Ellisville and Matthew (Becky) Patterson of Ellisville; brother Harold (Roxanne) Butler of Hurley; grandsons Hunter (Taylor) Rogers and Cooper Rogers, both of Stringer, Memphis Patterson of Ellisville and Brody Patterson of Ellisville; and great-grandson River Ray Rogers of Stringer.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.