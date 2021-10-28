On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Margaret Jeffries Bryant Estes passed away at the age of 101.
Margaret was born on Oct. 8, 1920, to William D. Jeffries and Mona Lee Acors Jeffries, who preceded her in death.
She was survived by her children Margaret Ellen Smith, Joan Lee Hardman, William Patrick Bryant, Jeannette Ann Brady, Kathleen Faith Huddleston and Michael Anthony Bryant; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. Brother John Musgrove will officiate.
