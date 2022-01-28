Margaret Marie Brumbeloe Hitt, 97, died Jan. 26, 2022 in Collins. Born on Dec. 7, 1924 to Julia Ann Dobbins Brumbeloe and Milford Lumpkin Brumbeloe, Margaret grew up in the Skirum Community on Sand Mountain, Ala, and later finished her education at Boligee, Ala., and Eutaw, Ala.
On Jan. 5, 1942, Margaret married Edwin Auston Hitt at Eutaw. They lived in Boligee, where they raised their three children, Milford Irving, James Edwin and Margaret Ann. In May 1957, the family moved to Laurel, where Edwin and Margaret would live for the next 53 years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister Mary Hulsey; her brother Jimmie Brumbeloe; and her son-in-law Larry Bennett.
She is survived by her sisters Francis Oree Martin of Albertville, Ala., and Betty Hinton (Ken) of Prattville, Ala.; her children Irvin Hitt (Gwen) of Collins, James Hitt (Annette) of Madison and Margaret Ann Bennett Vaughn (John) of Huntsville, Ala.; her grandchildren Allison Tofflemire (Steve) of Huntsville, Lora Bennett of Huntsville, Oliver Hitt (Monika) of Collins, Carter Hitt (Grace) of Madison, Megan Mayhan (Anthony) of Madison and Marty Kelly (Matt) of Madiso; and her great-grandchildren Olivia Blakeley Hitt, Kelsey Claire Mayhan, Hasting Amelia Hill, Katy Belle Mayhan, Mary Carter Hitt and Lola Louise Hitt. Her extended family includes a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be on Sunday, Jan. 30, in Laurel, conducted by Memory Chapel Funeral Home with clergy from First Baptist Church, Laurel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a church or charity of your choice.
