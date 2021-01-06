Margaret Todd Kitchens went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 4, 2021 at the age of 93. She was the first child of Kossuth and Reddie Mae Brown Cox, born on Oct. 9, 1927.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; four brothers; first husband Dan
W. Todd; daughter Margaret Frances Todd; and second husband Watson Kitchens.
She is survived by two sons, Edwin (Lynn) Todd of Laurel and Lindsey (Cynthia) Todd of Senatobia; very loving and caring stepdaughter Alice Todd Little of Laurel; two brothers, Fletcher (Shirley) Cox and John (Leona) Cox, both of Alabama; seven grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Todd of Laurel, Jennifer (Cody) Rogers of Laurel, Adam Todd of Senatobia, Laike Todd of Austin, Texas, Wanda (John) Purvis of Laurel, Ray (Jane) Martin of Laurel and Gary (Lisa) Little of Laurel.
She loved and enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from Kux Jewelers after 35 years of employment. Over the years, many of her customers became her friends. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, where she faithfully attended as long as her health permitted.
The family expresses their appreciation to Dr. Beasley, Dr. Norton, and the staff at Jones County Rest Home for the excellent care they provided.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Big Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Harold Floyd will officiate.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation be made to your favorite charity.
The family requests that masks be worn.
