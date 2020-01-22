Margaret Yvonne Farr, 98, of Laurel died Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Laurel. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1921 in Virginia Mines, Ala.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Faith Bible Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at noon at the church and the burial will follow in Faith Bible Church Cemetery. Brother Scott Bounds and Brother Randy Cook will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Margaret was a very active member at Faith Bible Church. She was active in AARP and other senior programs. She was a Gold Star Widow during World War II.
She was preceded in death by her husband Homer E. Farr; first husband H.B. Odum; parents Hugh S. and Ivy Beatrice Bowen; son Larry Farr; and sisters Mary Lancaster and Earnestine Poole.
Survivors include her son Richard Odum; daughters Bonnie Holden (Edwin) and Connie Vincent; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a special friend, Bonnie Satcher.
Pallbearers will be Travis Holden, George Beard, Joel Bianchi, Bryan Leblanc, Harris Meador and Gabe Meador.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
