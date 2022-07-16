Margarette Marie Morgan, 87, of Laurel passed away on July 15, 2022, lovingly surrounded by her three sons.
Visitation for family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Memory Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Mize. Brother Max Buttram will officiate.
Margarette was born on Feb. 21, 1935 to Melvin and Edna Mae Austin in Mize. As a teenager, she moved to Heidelberg to live with her sister’s family. It was there that she met the love of her life.
On Feb. 26, 1953, Margarette married Edward Hendrix Morgan of Heidelberg. They resided and raised their family in Heidelberg, where they were dedicated members of the Heidelberg Baptist Church. Margarette was an accomplished beautician and a prominent member of the Eastern Star, PTA and The Heidelberg Garden Club, where she enjoyed raising chrysanthemums.
Margarette and Hendrix retired to Orange Beach, Ala., in 1987. They were devoted members of Orange Beach Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing and the beach community and she loved riding her golf cart to visit neighbors. Margarette never knew how to completely retire, so she also enjoyed occasionally working in the restaurant industry.
In 2000, Margarette moved back to Laurel and remained there until she went to be with her Lord and her beloved husband. Margarette was passionate about her children, grandchildren and her beautiful yard. She spent many hours working with her flowers and plants, usually accompanied by her dog and best friend Little Girl, who was her constant and faithful companion.
Margarette was proceeded in death by her husband Hendrix Morgan. She is survived by her sons Michael Morgan of Petal, Rodney Morgan (Lisa) of Warrior, Ala., and Bruce Morgan (Lisa) of Fort Worth, Texas. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Dylan, Drew, Emily, Lauren and Matthew.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Bonner, Bob Barnett, Billy Morgan, Howard Austin, Jo Austin and Wayne Austin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Calvary Cemetery Fund in care of Howard Austin, SCR 68, Mize, MS 39116.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.