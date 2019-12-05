Margie Belle Bonner went to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2019. She was born Oct. 25, 1928.
The funeral will be on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at Heidelberg Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Corinth Cemetery in Heidelberg. Rev. Hugh Acton and Rev. Bill Boulton will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Orbia Bonner; parents J. E. "Ed" and Julia Mae Morgan; brothers Leon, Hendrix and Hershel; sister Edna Sheppard; and her daughter Vicki Marie Finney.
Margie is survived by her son Thomas Bonner and wife Kathy; grandchildren JoAnn (Kevin) Bridwell of Prairieville, La., and Thomas (Butch) Finney of Jacksonville, Fla.; her great-grandchildren Dylan and Jaina Bridwell of Prairieville and Ethan and Aiden Finney of Jacksonville. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
The family expresses their sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the staff at Pro-Health especially Britany, Nikki and Wendy.
Pallbearers will be her nephews whom she loved dearly — Mike Morgan, Rodney Morgan, Bruce Morgan, Eddie Morgan, Jamie Morgan and Lance Morgan.
Honorary pallbearer will be Blake Morgan.
