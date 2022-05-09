Margie Lee Saul, 87, of Laurel died Friday, May 6, 2022 at her residence. She was a homemaker and a member of The Rock Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herman D. Saul; her parents Charlie B. Wade and Gursie Moore Wade; and brothers and sisters Joseph Wade Sr., Clinton Wade, Martha Faye Wade, Ruby Williams and Austin Wade.
She is survived by sisters Pauline Newcomb of Laurel and Ruth Mae Landrum of Laurel; her children Margaret (Mark) Dennis of Soso and Nelda (Chris) Davis, Bill (Shanna) Saul and Charlie (Jennifer) Saul, all of Laurel; grandchildren Bridget (Isaac) Coleman of Laurel, Miles Dennis of Soso, Thomas Davis, Shane Davis and David Davis of, and Travis Saul, Randy Saul, Crystal Saul, Emil Saul and Nathan Saul, all of Laurel; great-grandchild Vera Coleman of Laurel; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons Nathan Saul, Miles Dennis, Thomas Davis, David Davis, Shane Davis, Travis Saul and Randy Saul, and grandson-in-law Isaac Coleman.
Visitation will be at The Rock Church in Laurel on Monday, May 9, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at The Rock Church. Interment to follow in Hinton Cemetery in Ellisville. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.