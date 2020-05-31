Margie Lou Brett, 90, of Ellisville died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel. She was born Saturday, Aug. 17, 1929, in Marion County.
Graveside services will be Monday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moselle with burial to follow in Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Brother Thomas Montgomery will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was a member of West Ellisville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years O.L. "Jack" Brett; son Charles Ronald Brett; father Charles P. Simmons; mother Laura McKenzie Simmons; and brother John Simmons.
Survivors include her son Michael Wayne Brett (Deboroh); daughter Patrica Lynn Graham (Fred); grandchildren Chance Michael Brett, Andrea Brett Rambin (Aaron), Abby Graham Lukenon (Doug), Brett Graham (Jennifer), Shelly Brett and Dana Zimmerman; eight great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Renee Brett; and sister Patricia Stewart.
Pallbearers will be Brett Graham and Chance Brett.
In Lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Jones College Nursing program, Mississippi Alzheimer Association or West Ellisville Baptist Church.
