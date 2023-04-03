Margie Nell Cheeks, 90, of Ellisville passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Sunday, Oct. 9, 1932, in Jones County.
Visitation will be Monday, April 3, from 1-3 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside services will be at 3 p.m. at Jordan Cemetery in Ellisville and burial will follow. Dr. Greg Gavin will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Margie was a lifelong member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Cheeks; father T.R. Hollimon; mother Eunice Smith Hollimon; and sisters Lorene Hankins and Faye Parker.
Survivors include her son James Mickey Cheeks (Sandra); grandchildren Brandi Robinson (Ryan), Megan Geddie (Jesse) and Emily Cheeks; and great-grandchildren Reese Robinson, Bree Robinson, Brantley Robinson, Emma Jayne Geddie and Glenn Geddie.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.