Margie Ree Thornton, 85, of Polkville ran into the arms of our Sweet Jesus on June 8, 2023, at Lynnwood Senior Care in Laurel. She is healed, her eyesight is restored, her mind is whole again, and she is strolling the streets of gold, hand-in-hand with Papa Johnny. Although she is greatly missed, we are comforted knowing that Margie Thornton knows who Margie Thornton is again.
The visitation and funeral services were on Sunday, June 11, at Rock Bluff Baptist Church, with Brother Donnie Stuart officiating. Interment followed at the church cemetery.
Margie was a native of Smith County, born on April 4, 1938, to Talmadge Sr. and Maggie Lott Bradshaw. She was a member of the Rock Bluff Baptist Church in Daniel. She loved being outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and going camping. She loved her family very much, and spending time with them brought great joy to her life.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Jewel “Johnny” Thornton; parents, Talmadge D. Sr. and Maggie Lott Bradshaw; brothers Curtis Bradshaw, Ivy Bradshaw, William Bradshaw, Douglas Bradshaw and Talmadge Bradshaw Jr.; and sisters Theda Bradshaw and Cuma Lee Ainsworth.
Margie is survived by her son Greg Kelley (Lisa); stepchildren Angela Thornton and Richard Thornton; grandchildren Crystal Murphy (Chad), Nikki Dill (Brian), Chris Jones (Tina), Christin Polk, Jeremiah Thornton (Melinda) and Jacob Thornton (Abbey); nine great-grandchildren; siblings Flynt Bradshaw (Brenda), Esther Ruth Williams and Margaret Bridges; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers were Chad Murphy, Brian Dill, Kelley Dill, Chris Jones, Jeremiah Thornton and Jacob Thornton.
The family thanks Lynnwood Senior Care for the loving, home-like environment and care its staff provided Margie the last year of her life, until the very end. Also, to Gentiva Hospice for the last three months of compassionate care. The attention and anticipation of Margie’s needs greatly assisted her peaceful transition and gave comfort to all of us.
