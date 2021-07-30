Margie Westbrook Edwards, 60, of Ellisville passed away, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born Monday, July 3, 1961, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 31, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Abram Atcheson and Rev. Bill Hayes will officiate.
Margie was a wonderful wife who loved her family. Her kids and grandkids were the apples of her eye. She was a dedicated worker of the Jones County Rest Home and she loved her residents there. She enjoyed spending her mornings on the swing in the backyard with a cup of coffee watching the birds and squirrels.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Fannie Westbrook; brother Michael Westbrook; and sister Farah Louise Westbrook.
Survivors include her husband Russel Edwards; sons Christopher Thornton and his wife Kylie, Wesley Polany and his husband Roy, and Zachary Thornton; her grandsons Paydon Thornton and Wyatt Thornton; and sister Margaret Myrick and her husband Don.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Thornton, Zachary Thornton, Wesley Polany, Roy Polany, David Marin and Scott Hinton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paydon Thornton and Wyatt Thornton.
