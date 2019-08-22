Margree L. Ellzey, born in Laurel on Nov. 27, 1918, passed to her heavenly home on Aug. 21, 2019 at the age of 100.
Mrs. Ellzey sold Avon for more than 50 years. She loved cooking, going to church, fishing and working in her yard and flower beds. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Shady Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jerd Lowe and Nora Barnett Lowe; and her husband Lavon Ellzey.
She is survived by her son Tommy Ellzey.
Services will be at First Baptist Church of Shady Grove on Saturday, Aug. 24. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. and the service will follow at 3. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery. Brother Jason Godwin will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Lewis Ashby, Jerdon Welborn, Glenn Lowe, Chip Gieger, Bill Bustin and Ed Harper.
The family thanks Dr. Mark Deloach and Dr. Matt Jones for their excellent care and compassion shown to Mrs. Ellzey.
