Services will be at 2 p.m., with a one-hour visitation from 1-2 on Friday, April 5, at Lone Star Baptist Church for Mrs. Margrett Evelyn Rainey, 78, of Ellisville. Brother Brent Long and Brother Reece Douglas will officiate with burial to follow in the Lone Star Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Crosby, Brian Crosby, Nathan Bryant, Donnie Bryant, Tommy Rainey and Steve Wade. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wilford Tisdale, Sherwood Bynum, Larry Davis and Jimmy Davis.
Mrs. Rainey was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church. She retired from the Ellisville State School Business Office with prior employment with the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mac and Inez Crosby.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Rainey of Ellisville; daughters Jennifer (Dan) Boswell of Ellisville and Robin (Jimbo) Coleman of Ellisville; grandchildren Savannah and Jake Boswell and Summer and Ty Coleman; brother David Terrell (Marilyn) Crosby; nephews Brian and Jason Crosby; and special friend Carolyn Brown.
Visitation will also be 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
