Marie Busby, 100, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Laurelwood Community Living Center. She was born in Wayne County to John E. and Meadie Snellgrove, on Tuesday, June 1, 1920.
Marie grew up in Wayne County. She attended school in the Strengthford Community. Later in life, she attended business school and earned a certificate in accounting. She also became a talented seamstress. She moved to Laurel in the spring of 1947. Throughout her life, her greatest pleasure was caring for the well-being of her husband and son. Her favorite pastime was fishing, in which she was quite an expert fisherwoman.
Marie was a member of Park Haven Baptist Church.
She is survived by one son, Raymon S. Busby; five grandchildren, Sherri Hughes, Jason Ray (Melissa) Busby, Anita Renee Johnston, Neil Scott (Eunice) Busby and Susan (Randy) Whitley;
nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Scott Busby; her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.
Graveside services were June 9, 2020 at Shirley Place Cemetery in Wayne County.
Pallbearers were Mac Kitchens, Mann Broadhead, Tommy Johnson, Chuck Petty, Gerry Tubbs, and Alvin Darnell. Jeff Gardner served as an honorary pallbearer.
The family prefers memorial contributions to the Shirley Place Cemetery Association, 1042 Parker Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
