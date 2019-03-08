Marie Carolyn Holliman Jones, 85, of Ellisville passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at the Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow in Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery. Brother Dave Moran will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Curtis Ray Jones; parents Andrew Jackson Holliman and Alberta Shoemake Holliman; brother Marshall Holliman; and sister Margie Holliman Long.
Her survivors include her children Carol Dykes (Luther), Deborah Ellen Parrish and Mikel F. Jones (Debra), all of Laurel; siblings Margaret Young (Don) of Ocean Springs and Edwin Holliman of Ovett; grandchildren Jason Hilbun of Soso, Jonathan Hilbun (Chenae) and Jacob Parrish, both of Laurel, and Justin Jones of Long Beach; great-grandchildren Holli Hilbun, Lexi Hilbun and Libby Cate Hilbun; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Mavis Jones Lewis.
Mrs. Jones was born on Thursday, March 30, 1933 to Andrew Jackson “Bud” Holliman and Alberta “Bertie” Shoemake Holliman of the Whitfield Community in Ovett. She attended Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Ovett in her younger years and later became a member of Kingston United Methodist Church in Laurel. She started nursing school at South Mississippi Charity Hospital (SMCH) in August 1954, and graduated in August 1957.
She worked as a registered nurse at South Mississippi Charity Hospital for more than six years on night duty. She then had the opportunity to work at Ellisville State School, where she became the Director of Nursing Services until retiring in 1993. She worked for the State of Mississippi for more than 36 years and, during her nursing career, occasionally taught Certified Nurse’s Aide classes at Jones College. She was devoted to her nursing career and touched many lives through nursing and teaching.
With the help of Mrs. Jones and other dedicated nurses, Barbara Powell wrote and published two books about the history of South Mississippi Charity Hospital and the Charity Girl’s.
Mrs. Jones was a member of SMCH Nurses’ Alumni, Charity Girl’s, Woodmen of the World, and Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mrs. Jones was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
“We would like to thank Mrs. Shirley Drummond for her love and kindness and for just being there for our mother during her good days and difficult days. Mrs. Shirley was truly a blessing from God sent to us for the care of our mother. We would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living for their love, support and patience. Also, we would like to thank SouthernCare Hospice for their love, compassion and understanding. It is all greatly appreciated.”
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jones College of Nursing Program.
An online guestbook may be signed at
www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
