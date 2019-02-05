Marie Jefcoat Dykes, 88, born Sept. 13, 1930 passed away on Feb. 5, 2019.
Mrs. Dykes was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church and, prior to her retirement, she worked as a sales clerk for Sears. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, flowers, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jake Carlos Dykes; her parents Jim H. Jefcoat and Leolia McLaurin Jefcoat; six sisters; and three brothers.
Survivors include two sons, Joe Harry Dykes (Janice) of Petal and Randall Dykes (Ruth) of Laurel; daughter Brenda English (Craig) of Laurel; four grandchildren, Tonya Dykes, Randy Dykes, Chris English and Brandy Morris (Justin); brother Jimmy Burl Jefcoat of Hurley; three sisters, Gracie Holifield of Ellisville, Frances Ishee of Laurel and Dorothy Sumrall (Dan) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Big Creek Cemetery. Rev. Justin Rhodes will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chris English, Dalton English, Justin Morris, Larry Dykes, David Hackler and Donald Jefcoat.
