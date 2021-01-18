Marilyn Joanne Cantrell, 67, of Ellisville entered into the arms of Jesus on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at UMMC Jackson in Jackson surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born April 6, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and giving and caring for others. She loved her family with her whole heart and was always willing to pray for friends and family day or night. She entered her calling of a career in healthcare after caring for her mom who had a stroke. She became a CNA, an activity director for a long-term care facility and a private caregiver.
Marilyn was proceeded in death by father Steve Seamon; mother Dorothy Smith; brother Keith Smith; great-nephew Elisha Branson; father-in-law Kenny Cantrell; and mother-in-law Evelyn Cantrell.
She is survived by her loving husband Ken Cantrell; brothers David Seamon, Stephen Seamon and Bruce Smith Jr.; sisters Stephanie (John) Beech, Nelsalyn (Randall) Branson, Brucetta Belleville, Lolena Brockington and Brucene Hanes; best friend/adopted sister Bonny; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 9-10 a.m. at Ignite Church (1916 Sandy Lane in Laurel).
The funeral will immediately follow beginning at 10. Pastor Curt Pitts will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Memory Gardens Cemetery in Eustis, Fla., with Pastor Joe Rowley officiating.
Ellisville Funeral Home will oversee arrangements.
