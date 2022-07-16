Marilyn Lee, 72, of Ovett passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday at Friendship Baptist Church in Ellisville. The funeral service will follow at noon Monday at the church. Burial will be in Tiger Creek Cemetery in Ovett. Rev. Johnny Bryant will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
