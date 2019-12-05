Marilyn P. Haik (nee Parker), 75, of Avon Lake, formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 8, 1944, to Willard and Thelma (nee Edwards) Parker in Laurel.
Marilyn graduated from Glade High School in Laurel. She had received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi and her master’s degree at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. She taught home economics and childhood development at Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga., until her retirement.
Marilyn loved spending time sewing, cooking, traveling and, especially grandparenting.
She was a loving mother of Tamara Fink and her husband Stephen, dear grandmother of Jack Fink, and close friend of Larry Tatum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to The Gathering Place, 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, OH 44145.
A private services will be held. Arrangements provided by Busch Funeral Homes, 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH.
Leave an online condolence at www.buschcares.com.
