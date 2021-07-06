Marilyn Yvonne Watson declared her freedom from the bondage of sin, suffering and pain on July 4, 2021. She died in her sleep, surrounded by family and close friends at South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 10, 1938, to Nonnie M. and Elma Lewis Busby of the Myrick Community and attended Myrick Elementary and Ellisville High School, graduating in 1956.
While attending Jones County Community College, she began working at Sears Roebuck in Laurel. Upon graduation from Jones, she worked at Sears for 36 years, retiring as the chief operating officer after the Laurel store closed in 1996.
When Yvonne’s family moved to Laurel in 1956, she became a member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her illness prevented her from attending on a regular basis.
Even as she was mostly confined to home, she continued to serve her Lord by sending cards and letters to those who were ill or who had lost loved ones and making many phone calls to offer encouragement. Her deepest desire was to see all her family become true followers of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Tommy; and her sister Frances Gaye Walters (Lavern).
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Joseph E. Watson; daughter and caregiver Marilyn Gaye Klaus (John); grandsons Thomas P. Watson (Karen), Zachary Klaus (Samantha) and Tyler Klaus (Madison); great-granddaughters Paisley and Macie Gray Klaus; niece Jennifer Walters Stroud (Randy); and her beloved sister-in-law Betty Watson Henderson (Renay).
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Hickory Grove Cemetery, with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
