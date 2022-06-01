Marion Bruce Morgan, 82, of Laurel passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 in Hattiesburg. He was born Monday, April 22, 1940, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Eastview Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Ken Harrison will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marion loved his Lord, his church, his wife and his family. Upon graduating from Ellisville High School in 1958, he entered the Navy boarding the USS Amphion. Marion was a retired electrician and owned Morgan Electric for 20 years. Marion served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for more than 50 years. He loved gardening, fishing, traveling and working outside. Marion was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Morgan; mother Emmie Meeks Morgan; brothers Ben Morgan and Donald Morgan; and sister Mary Jo Wedgeworth.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years Elaine Morgan; sons Russell Pickering (Pam) and Ken Morgan; daughters Vickie Walters (Danny) and Debbie Gatlin (Tim); brothers Howard Morgan and Roy Morgan; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Allen Morgan, Stephen Morgan, Mark Morgan, Jerry Tucker, Jim Wedgeworth, Dalton Morgan and Chuck Davis.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
