Graveside services for Mr. Marion Joe Sumrall, 78, of Coffeeville, Ala., were Saturday at Cooper Chapel Cemetery in Silas, Ala. Rev. Renea Henderson officiated.
Mr. Sumrall was born on Dec. 8, 1940 in Jones County. He passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Mobile Infirmary in Mobile. He was a member of Grace Chapel Church.
He is survived by his wife Minnie Rea Byrd Sumrall of Coffeeville and son, Billy Joe Sumrall of Silas.
He was one of 14 children, having seven brothers and six sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry Lloyd Sumrall and Oleen Ulmer Sumrall; and grandchild Lloyd Sumrall.
Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.
