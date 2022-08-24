Marion Junior Ashley passed away on Aug. 23, 2022 surrounded by his family in Ellisville at the age of 93.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. at Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery on Graves Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
Mr. Ashley was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Smith County. He was raised in the Center Ridge Community on Highway 37 between Taylorsville and Raleigh. He moved with his family several times until they settled in Jones County in the 1940s. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was stationed at Port Hueneme in Oxnard, Calif. After his service, he worked for Southern Railroad in 1956. He worked for Southern Railroad for 34 years until his retirement in 1990.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Wiley Ashley and Deltie Ashley Hankins; sisters Mary Jewel and Virginia Ruth Fein; and his wife Mary Virginia Flynt Ashley, who passed on May 15, 2006.
He was known to most as “M.J.” He married Mary Virginia Flynt on June 26, 1954, and they were married for 52 years. M.J. and Virginia built a house on Graves Road west of Ellisville near her parents and raised a family with love and all the necessities during the sixties and seventies.
He is survived by his five children, Sherra Christine Browning (Billy), Mary Elizabeth Endom (Eddie), Marion Denise Messemore, Patricia Ann Knight (Pete) and Daniel Richard Ashley (Ronda); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After retirement, M.J. spent most winters and springs outdoors hunting deer and turkey. He was passionate about hunting, especially with his hunting dogs.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.