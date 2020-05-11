Marjorie Diane Everitt, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was born in Laurel on Nov. 6, 1938 to JV and Marjorie Walters. She married Buddy Everitt at the age of 16. They had two children, Russell and Donna, and moved to California. Diane taught junior high school home economics for many years and had numerous hobbies, including sewing, wood carving, jewelry making, singing in the choir at church, and she was a Master Gardener.
She was a caretaker to her family for many years when she and Buddy moved back to Laurel. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years Buddy; her sister Patricia Rogers; and parents JV and Marjorie Walters.
Diane is survived by her daughter Donna Pullman (Duke); son Russell Everitt; grandchildren Kenji, Alistair and Asia; and great-grandchildren Masuimi and Salem.
A graveside service was Sunday at Antioch United Methodist Church.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.